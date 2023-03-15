Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack

HOLT, Mich. (WWJ) – A 16-year-old high school student is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to a Lansing-area school on Tuesday.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer was notified around 1:45 p.m. that a Holt High School administrator found a loaded gun in the student’s backpack. Holt is located just south of Lansing.

Officials say the administrator separated the student from the backpack and “promptly determined it contained a loaded handgun.” It was not immediately clear how the administrator was alerted to the gun.

The teen was taken into custody and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

An investigative report will be forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth commended “the astute and decisive actions of the Holt Security Team for their actions in reference to this incident.”

The student’s name has not been released and authorities have not said whether any threats were made.