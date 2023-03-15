Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
KZTV 10

Road closures paused, alternate routes to follow for 2023 spring break

By Sophia Englehart,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjnWC_0lJ54lNH00

With the start of spring break, the Texas Department of Transportation will pause road closures and while other alternative routes are made throughout Corpus Christi.

According to releases from TxDOT, the pauses to construction began on Friday and impact the following projects:

  • Closures on the eastbound SH-358 mainlanes, ramps, frontage roads and turnarounds between Ayers Street and Nile Drive have been paused. However, TxDOT contractors may continue working behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies.
    • Daytime and nighttime lane closures may resume at 10 a.m. March 27 after spring break.
    • The speed limit remains 55 mph on SH 358 eastbound mainlanes and 40 mph on the frontage road.
  • TxDOT has temporarily paused lane closures on Interstate 37 from Redbird Lane to the northbound I-37/US 77 direct connector. However, contractors may continue to work behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies.
    • Nighttime recurring closures may resume on March 27 after spring break when lane and ramp closures may occur Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city of Corpus Christi along with TxDOT also released information on an alternate route to access the sea district.

As of March 7, three southbound exits from the Harbor Bridge - Power Street, Padre Street and Upper Broadway Street - are closed.

Only the southbound exit from Twigg Street to Mesquite Street will stay open.

According to the release, TxDOT also converted the Padre Street frontage road from two-way traffic into a one-way street between Carancahua Street and Tancahua Street.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department developed a plan to help drivers navigate an alternate route at Padre Street using city streets to get easier access from the uptown area to the sea district.

The plan is as follows:

    • Drivers crossing the IH-37 past the Carancahua Street overpass will now have to turn left on Padre Street,
    • From there, motorists will make a righthand turn on Ramirez Street
    • Righthand turn onto Waco Street
    • Lefthand turn onto West Broadway Street
    • Righthand turn onto North Sam Rankin Street
    • And then a righthand turn onto Brewster Street until they reach North Tancahua Street.

    TxDOT officials said in addition to the alternative route, drivers can follow the current wayfinding signs provided as part of the Harbor Bridge Project to navigate the area.

    For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
    New turnaround at Nueces Bay Blvd., southbound IH 37 entrance ramp opens up
    Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
    Officials: Bomb threat in Downtown Corpus Christi was a hoax
    Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
    City of Corpus Christi seeking public input on HUD grant expenditure
    Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Kitchen Cops: 4 local school districts dominate perfect scores
    Port Aransas, TX1 day ago
    Slow-speed chase ends in arrest
    Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago
    Arrest made in Agnes Street shooting that left one man dead on city's West Side
    Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
    Don't want to wait? ENT doctor says there's options in the Coastal Bend
    Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
    100-year-old Corpus Christi based artist highlighted for creative artwork
    Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
    Jim Lago, longtime Corpus Christi radio personality, has died
    Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
    Caught on Tape: Animal cruelty at West Guth Park
    Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
    CCPD find body in La Palmera parking lot
    Corpus Christi, TX11 days ago
    Remembering long-time attorney Bill Edwards
    Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
    Parent raises concerns over audio captured in classroom
    Corpus Christi, TX5 days ago
    Duval County takes down drug dealer
    San Diego, TX5 days ago
    The place where Buccaneer champions were born
    Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
    Jim Wells County escaped inmate captured
    Alice, TX4 days ago
    Corpus Christi woman turns 105 years old
    Corpus Christi, TX4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy