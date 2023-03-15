Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
KZTV 10

Corpus Christi woman turns 105 years old

By Alexis Scott,

4 days ago
Friends and family gathered this weekend to celebrate Aurora Pulido as she turns 105 years old.

Pulido is considered one of the oldest living people in the Coastal Bend. She was born March 12, 1918 and grew up in Corpus Christi. Her family says she loves to dance and play bingo.

"Bingo was her number one thing," said her daughter, Raquel Pulido-Casares, "For years, it has kept her young and alert."

She found the love of her life, Jesus, got married and they stayed together 65 years until he passed away in 1999. Together, they had seven children, six boys and only one girl.

“My mom has taught me to be a survivor. She’s a strong woman. She’s a family woman. She is the motherly type. She gives a lot of love, and that’s what endured her mostly because she lives for her children," said Casares.

Ms. Aurora not only has seven children of her own, but her daughter has kept track of all the names of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. In total, she has 37 to be exact.

One of her grandchildren, Erica says the great piece of advice her grandmother has given her is "family is everything."

But that's not all her family says about her. Her great-grandson James Castanon says she always has a friendly personality.

“As long as I can remember always just very happy and very bright," said Castanon, "Any time I saw her, she had a smile on.”

During the celebration, Ms. Aurora was showered with amazing gifts, hugs, kisses and of course, the birthday girl gets to wear the tiara and all of the money.

When asked where she wants to go next year for her 106th birthday, she emphasized, "Vegas!"

We wish Ms. Aurora Pulido a happy birthday and many more!

We wish Ms. Aurora Pulido a happy birthday and many more!

