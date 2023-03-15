Open in App
Fort Bend County, TX
ABC13 Houston

Community Volunteer Fire Department firefighter honored in final Fort Bend County procession

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kf7yz_0lJ54gxe00

The Community Volunteer Fire Department held a final procession in Fort Bend County on Tuesday for one of their own.

Firefighter Nahit Oral died last week on Thursday, March 9, after suffering a medical emergency following a department training event.

Oral's body was transported to George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday for his remains to be flown back to his home country of Turkey for other religious ceremonies.

The firefighter began his service with the department in 2020 and was assigned to Fire Station 93. He also received the Academic Excellence Award for Fire Academy Class 2020-Alpha.

Oral leaves behind his wife, Marie and brother, Ozan.

SEE ALSO: Alvin Volunteer Fire Department captain dies at home hours after battling fire, AVFD says
