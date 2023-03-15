Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Warrant issued in fatal shooting outside Indianapolis mall

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 19-year-old Indianapolis man charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in a shooting at an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed another teen and injured a man.

The warrant was issued by a Marion County court. The suspect was not in custody Tuesday evening.

The Jan. 3 shooting outside Castleton Square Mall on the city’s far northeast side killed 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr.

Court documents say Mason and the man who was injured were at the mall and walked to a car that looked like theirs and was parked in the same area. The man told police the suspect opened fire from the car's back seat, killing Mason, then chased him as he ran from the car and shot him from about 10 feet (3 meters) away.

The suspect told police he thought he was about to robbed and opened fire to protect himself.

The shooting was the first of two this year at the mall. An 18-year-old man accidentally shot himself there on Feb. 17.

