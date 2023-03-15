Open in App
Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Armed robbery leads to officer involved shooting on Grant and Tucson

By Anne Simmons,

4 days ago
Update 10:42 p.m.
The Tucson Police Department said the suspect in an armed robbery is dead after a police stand off on Tuesday.

They said they received a 9-1-1 call around 3:30 in the afternoon.

TPD said they followed the suspect, a man in his 30s, into a nearby restaurant where he was barricaded. They said they told the suspect to get on the ground before an officer shot and killed him.

TPD said everyone got out of the restaurant safely.

They are still investigating the suspect's motive.

Update 5:46 p.m.

Tucson police say to avoid Grant Road near Tucson Boulevard Tuesday evening due to an armed robbery nearby.

In a tweet TPD said shots were fired at about 3:30 p.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

That suspect has now barricaded himself nearby, according to TPD. KGUN 9's Craig Smith reporting from the scene says police can be heard calling for the suspect to emerge from a nearby building.

Police say both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are shut down on Grant Road "for an extended period." The closures extend for several blocks as of a little after 6 p.m.

KGUN 9 has a crew on location, and will be following this story as it develops.

