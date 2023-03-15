Open in App
San Luis, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Five people die in fatal fire in San Luis

By Abraham Retana,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoSzh_0lJ51zfG00

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Four children and a mother lost their lives in a fire in San Luis, Mexico.

The fire department over there said it happened on Sunday, March 12 around 3 a.m.

The children were from five to seven years old.

The woman who died was the mother of the two children.

The aunt of the other two children says she's still recovering from the tragedy.

"I got up very fast, frightened, the only thing i saw was the fire.. we are very sad, it’s something we can’t assimilate, what we experienced was very hard very, very hard," said Luz Del Carmen Olivarria, fire victim's aunt.

Three people were safely rescued but unfortunately, the fire spread so quickly, firefighters were not able to rescue the other five victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The post Five people die in fatal fire in San Luis appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
City of San Luis gripes about 911 calls going across border
San Luis, AZ11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yuma mother accused of stabbing son to continue competency treatment
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
ATM robbers identified, suspects arrested after two years
El Centro, CA1 day ago
Yuma man dead after rollover crash in Pine Valley
Pine Valley, CA3 days ago
Suspect on the run in El Centro
El Centro, CA3 days ago
Fatal accident on I-8 while rain sweeps through region
Pine Valley, CA3 days ago
San Luis woman pleads guilty to ballot harvesting case
San Luis, AZ2 days ago
Apartment fire in Yuma leaves family without a home
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
BREAKING: Escaped inmate worker found
San Luis, AZ4 days ago
YFD responds to Monday morning apartment fire
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
First Transit employees take part in rally Friday morning
El Centro, CA1 day ago
Yuma County native returns home to launch beauty line at JCPenney’s
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
SLPD on the lookout for escaped prisoner
Somerton, AZ5 days ago
New road improvements on the way to Yuma
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Smugglers 'Melon-choly' After CBP Officers Intercept Over $1.5 Million Worth of Cocaine Concealed in Watermelon Shipment
Calexico, CA1 day ago
Lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma beginning March 20
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
YPD to patrol Yuma streets on St. Paddy’s Day weekend
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Shelter dog named ‘Ernesto’ visits Gila Ridge classrooms
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Relay for Life Yuma hosts 27th Annual Relay for Life
Yuma, AZ9 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl brings business to Downtown Yuma
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Yuma International Airport to receive more than $1 million in federal funds to upgrade flooring
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Chicanos Por La Causa hosts 2nd Annual Heart Walk
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
SPECIAL REPORT: Cibola’s Alan Ornelas able to find peace through music to relieve the weight of competitive running
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Fisher’s Landing Resort hosts annual Rib Cook Off
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Suspect on the loose in Brawley
Brawley, CA10 days ago
Yuma Marine Corps recognized in Felicity
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Right Turn for Yuma Veterans hosts 7th Annual charity golf tournament
Yuma, AZ10 hours ago
Yuma Marine Corps recognized by Museum of History of Humanity in Granite
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Next storm system is on the way bringing weather changes for the Desert Southwest
Yuma, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy