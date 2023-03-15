Open in App
Palm Springs, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert Trustee Fred Jandt to resign at the end of March

By Jesus Reyes,

4 days ago
College of the Desert Area 3 Trustee Fred Jandt has issued his notice of resignation to the school, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Jandt will leave the position at the end of March.

"Recently I have experienced a change in health status. It is my judgment that I am not able to continue to participate with the strength I had been able to in the past. For that reason I am resigning my appointment effective March 31, 2023," reads a letter Jandt wrote to the chair of the board of trustees and the president of the school .

Jandt's letter will be read during the March 17 trustee meeting.

"If I am able to leave any parting comments to the board it would be to place the best interests of all the students in the Valley first in your heart and mind. Unfortunately, I fear at some times those words can be used to advance personal agendas that are simply not appropriate," Jandt wrote.

Jandt has been involved in higher education in the region for more than 30 years. It all started in 1983 when he joined Cal State San Bernardino as a member of the faculty.

In 2003, he was named Dean of CSUSB's Palm Desert campus, a position he held until his retirement in 2014 .

In 2016, he was appointed to the COD board of trustees, representing Area 3, which covers Palm Springs and Cathedral City, both of which have been a hot topic in the school's expansion plans recently.

His current term ends in 2024.

There's been no word on the plan to fill Jandt's vacant seat. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post College of the Desert Trustee Fred Jandt to resign at the end of March appeared first on KESQ .

