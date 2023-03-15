Ted Lasso Star Pitches Unbelievable Spinoff

Ted Lasso is getting ready to return for its highly anticipated third season, and fans of the Emmy Award-winning series are ready for its return. There have been some production woes on the upcoming third season, with reports claiming that the series has gone over budget , among other things. But the third season is officially arriving on the streaming service later this month, and fans are super excited to see what's next in the world of Ted Lasso . The first official trailer for the series gave us our first look at what the titular character and team have been up to since the end of season two, where some treacherous things went down. There has been plenty of talk about a possible Ted Lasso Season 4, but no one has given any solid word on whether it will happen. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly , producer and star Brett Goldstein was asked about season 4 but chose to tease his idea for a spin-off instead.

"I've got lots of ideas. Given that he dies at the end of this season," Goldstein jokingly revealed. "I like Ghost Roy , where he sort of haunts the school where Phoebe goes, just to hang out with her. It would be spooky for a bit and then she'd just get used to having 'Ghost Roy' around."

After the Emmys, Jason Sudeikis spoke about Ted Lasso Season 4 :

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

The series is described as follows: "College-level American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a professional soccer team in England, despite having any knowledge of the game. His boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), is the new owner of AFC Richmond following her divorce. The extremly affable Lasso doesn't realize she hired him because she wants to see the team tank, in order to get back at her ex-husband, who cheated on her with a younger woman. Helping her in this task is Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift). However, with his longtime assistant, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Lasso begins to make headway with the team"

Along with Sudeikis, Hunt and Waddingham, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas. Not much is currently known about Ted Lasso Season, but it has been in production for quite some time.

Ted Lasso Season 3 arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15th!

What do you think about his idea? Are you excited about Ted Lasso Season 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter !