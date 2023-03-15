Open in App
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Pi Day celebration draws hundreds at Toledo school

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade,

4 days ago

Anna Murawa wasn’t ready to see what happens when one puts a few drops of food coloring into half a cup of water, fills the rest of the cup with cooking oil, and drops in an antacid pill.

“Oh, my God,” the 12-year-old exclaimed as she leaned back in her chair. She stared at the cup with her mouth wide open as the cup’s contents rapidly bubbled up, rising and falling while changing shapes and color.

On Tuesday, Anna, a Gateway Middle School sixth grader, was among an estimated 300 children who took part in a Pi Day celebration at Beverly Elementary School in South Toledo.

Anna’s friend Peyton Williams, 10, a Beverly Elementary School fourth grader, mirrored her reaction. “Yikes,” she exclaimed as she pushed with her feet to make the chair roll back.

The free two-hour event featured science and math stations, live experiment demonstrations, a pogo stick jumping competition, and math games such as Roll to 100.

About half of the attending children were Beverly students. Each was allowed to bring a friend, event organizers said. Some children had family members with them.

Pi Day, which falls on March 14, celebrates the infinite number pi, which is most commonly rounded to 3.14.

Event organizers said the idea is to get students excited about math and science and get curious about pi, which is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

“A traditional elementary teacher would just read science out of a book,” said Tim Leonard, hands-on science lab instructor. “With hands-on activities, they can actually see how science works. Hopefully, it inspires them when they get older to like science classes.”

Mr. Leonard conducted at least a couple of hands-on science classes on Tuesday for about 30 students at a time.

Peyton said Mr. Leonard’s expectations made sense.

“It was interesting,” Peyton said of the lava lamp experiment. “But I don’t like learning about science [in class] or reading about it.”

As an afterthought, she added that someday such experiments might get her interested in math and science.

“It’s a possibility,” she said.

Anna agreed with her.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve never made a lava lamp before. And it was just, like, me and my friend. And that was the fun part.”

Christine Coleman, Beverly Elementary acting principal, said that was the whole point of the event. It sought to engage students, together, with their friends, and families in the hands-on science celebration so that they may develop a sustained interest in math and science.

Ms. Coleman said she was happy to play host to the event for the first time after it was interrupted by the pandemic.

Stuart Quick, 13, a Toledo School for the Arts eighth grader, provided an example of that. He was playing a math game with his brother at the event’s start.

“I don’t get a lot of free time, but my whole family is here, so I came along,” Stuart said. “So far it’s been going well.”

