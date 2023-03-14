Watch Axl Rose join Carrie Underwood for a lively romp through Welcome To The Jungle

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has resumed his onstage relationship with country star Carrie Underwood.

The pair first appeared together at the annual Stagecoach festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, last May, with Rose supplying vocals on Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City. Now Rose has made another cameo performance, during Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Underwood – a longtime Guns N' Roses fan who's been performing Welcome To The Jungle throughout the tour – brought Axl onstage during the LA show's encore, and the pair proceeded to skip merrily around the stage as they perform an extremely lively version of the Appetite For Destruction classic. At the climax. Underwood screams, "Axl Rose, everybody!", and the two singers embrace.

“I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least," Underwood told Rolling Stone last year . "I had asked before if he would ever come sing, or if I could come to him somewhere. We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened, but for various reasons, it wasn’t the right time."

Earlier today, Guns N' Roses were confirmed as one of the headliners of the 2023 Aftershock Festival . They'll perform on Sunday October 8, joining a lineup that also includes Avenged Sevenfold , Tool , Korn . Incubus, Turnstile, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, 311, Queens Of The Stone Age and Rancid.

Full Guns N' Roses dates below.

Jun 05: Tel Aviv Park Hayarkon, Israel

Jun 09: Madrid Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Spain

Jun 12: Vigo Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Spain

Jun 15: Dessel Grasspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC

