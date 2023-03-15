Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Falcon Report

Falcons Re-Sign Right Tackle Kaleb McGary: Details

By Harrison Reno,

4 days ago

After re-signing right tackle Kaleb McGary, the Atlanta Falcons' draft board is becoming more clear.

After a very productive legal tampering period, the Atlanta Falcons will move into the first official day of NFL free agency.

The Falcons seemingly finished the tampering period by re-signing right tackle Kaleb McGary. As first reported by NFL Network , the deal has McGary locked up on a three-year, $34.5 million contract. It is the latest big win for the Falcons, especially considering that Rapoport said he believed McGary would sign with another team at one point.

McGary, the former 2019 first-round pick, is coming off his best season in Atlanta, playing every snap while earning an overall grade of 86.6 from Pro Football Focus .

The extension of McGary furthers the investment in the trenches made by the Falcons' front office thus far, having already given a long-time extension to right guard Chris Lindstrom, making him the highest-paid interior lineman ever , and signing defensive tackle David Onyemata away from their NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints.

After falling short of making the playoffs in 2022, general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith are setting themselves up for a potential playoff run this fall. Even before free agency starts, they've already answered questions upfront with the extensions of Lindstrom and McGary while also filling holes at safety, linebacker, defensive line, and even adding another quarterback .

This leaves the front office with less work and minimizes the draft board with their No. 8 overall pick. In addition, the extension of McGary seemingly makes it less likely the Falcons draft an offensive tackle in the first round and more likely that they focus on cornerback or edge rusher, both still areas of improvement.

