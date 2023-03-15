Open in App
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming News

DDA will fall under the city of Cheyenne’s responsibility

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle,

4 days ago

CHEYENNE — The Downtown Development Authority has found a new home as part of the city Planning and Development Department.

Cheyenne City Council members approved a memorandum of agreement Monday night allowing the department to provide professional and administrative services to the DDA board. Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom will serve as the main contact and hire staff to support the implementation of goals, such as economic redevelopment and revitalization programs.

Mayor Patrick Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this is the next best step for the authority after its memorandum of understanding expired with Visit Cheyenne. He said Domenic Bravo and his team did a wonderful job stabilizing the DDA, hosting events and promoting downtown.

However, they wanted closer affiliation with the city, which will be achieved not just by physically placing them in the Cheyenne Municipal Building. Staff members hired will also have salaries and full access to health benefits, making it easier to recruit additional talent to develop Cheyenne’s downtown.

Collins said it will be a revenue-neutral move for the city, because currently there is $250,000 directed into the DDA’s budget as a part of its contribution.

“We want to make sure that we can figure out a way to, as effectively as we can, get those dollars back into the district itself through grants and promotions,” he said.

The DDA will keep its mill levy funds that are estimated to be $387,000 separate from the city, in order to save it in an interest-bearing account for large projects. Bloom said they don’t want the co-mingling of dollars.

“We, as the city, have worked with departments, including compliance, the treasurer’s office, the grants writer, and also community recreation and events on how we can work with the future employee and with the DDA to carry out their mission effectively,” Bloom told City Council members at the meeting.

“We intend to outsource some of the responsibilities of the marketing and event management in departments such as Visit Cheyenne because they’re our local experts, and we do believe that this partnership will be very beneficial.”

Visit Cheyenne board chairperson Wendy Volk and City Council member Pete Laybourn both expressed support for the move at the meeting following its approval. They said they were pleased with the progress Planning and Development Director Bloom and his team made to facilitate the transition and saw a positive future for the authority.

Laybourn said a plan of development had never been established before, and there was an intent to spell out the issues needing to be addressed downtown. He believes they’re prepared to work together to improve infrastructure, help businesses, plan construction and promote events.

“It’s coming at the right moment, and we’re really excited to be part of that,” he said. “I think that you’ll be seeing some results here.”

