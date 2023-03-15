Open in App
Jackson, MS
The Clarion Ledger

JSU president formally resigns post. Hudson had been on paid leave since March 2

By Staff reports,

4 days ago

Former Jackson State President Thomas K. Hudson formally resigned Tuesday. Hudson has been on paid administrative leave since March 2. Hudson will be paid through the end of the month.

Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. has accepted the resignation.

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony was named temporary acting president on March 2. She will continue to serve in that role. The Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular Board meeting later this month.

Hudson received a vote of no-confidence from the faculty senate in January . The IHL has not disclosed why Hudson was placed on administrative leave.

Hudson did not respond to request for comment.

"The Jackson State University Faculty Senate did in fact vote in favor of the resolution to move forward with bringing concerns to the Jackson State University campus community and other stakeholders," Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin said at the time of the faculty senate vote. "This Resolution sets forth that there is no confidence in President Thomas Hudson and various leaders of the administration."

JSU presidential turnover: JSU president Hudson placed on administrative leave by IHL. Here is what we know

With Hudson's departure and Hayes-Anthony's ascension, there have been s even presidents at the West Jackson HBCU since 2010.

Prior to Hudson, in February of 2020, then-JSU President William Bynum was arrested in Clinton on charges of procuring services of a prostitute , false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.

Dr. Hayes-Anthony has served as chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at Jackson State University since 2015. She served as professor of Communications and chair of the Department of Communications at Belhaven University from 1998 until 2015.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: JSU president formally resigns post. Hudson had been on paid leave since March 2

