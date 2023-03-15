Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewers help Bailey the service dog

By Shaul Turner,

4 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 viewers are making a difference for an injured service dog .

Bailey needed special surgery after tearing a ligament in her rear right leg. The 3-year-old rottweiler helps Taryn Cortez cope with multiple sclerosis and depression and can even sense when Cortez’s blood sugar is too high or low.

Watch: Video shows pharmacy robbery near Denver

Cortez couldn’t afford to pay for the surgery, which costs more than $3,000. FOX31 viewers donated enough money to cover Bailey’s surgery and therapy within 30 minutes after the story aired .

“I was crying because I was just like, it’s amazing that so many people are willing to help and wanted to help Bailey,” Cortez said.

Service dog faces another medical hurdle

Bailey is receiving treatment at Animal Works Veterinary in Fort Collins. Dr. Don Kraft explained that large dogs face challenges when it comes to treatment for torn ligaments.

“We’re looking at, you know, implants, hardware and things like that, all of which have to go in, fit just right and then heal just right,” he said.

This is the oldest town in Colorado

Unfortunately, Bailey’s other leg now requires surgery after taking on extra pressure over the past few weeks, and it’s causing her a lot of pain.

Cortez will be able to cover most of the cost except for $1,500, which she hopes to raise through a GoFundMe fundraiser .

“There’s a pretty high, high incidence of having both knees tear within two years,” Kraft said.

