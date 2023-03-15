Gun reported on Pioneer Elementary campus was a BB gun

On the morning of March 14, administrators at Pioneer Drive Elementary School in Bakersfield say they received reports that a student had a gun on campus Monday, March 13.

According to a letter addressed to parents, Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Mark Luque says the student had apparently showed the gun to other students Monday, prompting the report.

According to the letter, school staff acted before the school day started on Tuesday to find the student and investigate the report. Luque says Kern County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a visit to the student's home where they located what the letter describes as a "realistic in appearance" BB gun.

Luque credits the students and parents who reported the incident with allowing school staff to investigate this matter quickly.

"I commend the students and families who reported this incident to the Pioneer staff so that our administration could take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all students and staff on campus," Luque's letter reads, in part.