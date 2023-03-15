Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KERO 23 Bakersfield

Gun reported on Pioneer Elementary campus was a BB gun

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK3nE_0lJ4nFG600

On the morning of March 14, administrators at Pioneer Drive Elementary School in Bakersfield say they received reports that a student had a gun on campus Monday, March 13.

According to a letter addressed to parents, Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Mark Luque says the student had apparently showed the gun to other students Monday, prompting the report.

According to the letter, school staff acted before the school day started on Tuesday to find the student and investigate the report. Luque says Kern County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a visit to the student's home where they located what the letter describes as a "realistic in appearance" BB gun.

Luque credits the students and parents who reported the incident with allowing school staff to investigate this matter quickly.

"I commend the students and families who reported this incident to the Pioneer staff so that our administration could take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all students and staff on campus," Luque's letter reads, in part.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
One person dead in Central Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
Man dead in early-morning shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
CSUB students face massive delays receiving parking permits
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Bakersfield, woman arrested
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man pleads no contest to throwing rocks at police
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Deadly shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man dies after shooting in apartment complex in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield Man Pleads Not Guilty After7-Year-Old Daughter Ejected From Car
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man dead after shooting in apartment complex, woman arrested
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Arvin PD arrest 2 for allegedly installing credit card skimmer at a grocery store
Arvin, CA1 day ago
BPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man allegedly points 'ghost gun' at driver, force victim to drive at gunpoint in Mojave
Mojave, CA3 days ago
BPD seeks community’s help locating missing at-risk elderly man
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
16-year-old bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in SW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
1 man found guilty of second-degree murder, another manslaughter, for killing Bakersfield grandmother in street racing trial
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
KCSO looking for murder suspect
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Honor Bus takes Kern County veterans to visit replica of Vietnam Wall
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Murder suspect admitted shooting man for giving him ‘crazy look’: docs
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Jury returns guilty verdicts in street racing crash that killed grandmother
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Bakersfield, Victim Survives
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Fingerprint evidence, witnesses led to arrest of Pesante Road homicide suspect: docs
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Jury hears opening statements in fatal alleged DUI crash on Morning Drive
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Meth, money, pills seized in burglary arrest: KCSO
Rosamond, CA2 days ago
Sentencing postponed for man convicted in 2020 homicide
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Hundreds protest in Bakersfield against any Medicare, Social Security cuts
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Empowerment through public speaking: free workshops in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Stephen Wayne Stith Pronounced Dead in Pedestrian Crash on Harris Road [Bakersfield, CA]
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
TUHS AVID students holding book drive
Taft, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy