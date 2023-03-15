Open in App
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon girls' state basketball run ends in second round

By Staff report,

4 days ago
The season came to an end for the Lebanon girls' basketball team.

The Cedars fell, 57-43, to District 7's Norwin on Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament. Their season ends with a 27-3 record.

Lebanon held a one-point lead after the first quarter, but Norwin outscored the Cedars in the final three frames. Fouls played a role. Norwin went to the line 33 times, making 22 of the shots. Lebanon only shot 4-of-7, and four Lebanon players fouled out of the game.

Her journey:She had to give up basketball in high school. It took her down a path she wouldn't trade

Olive Brandt led the team with 14 points, and Kailah Correa added 13.

Lebanon's future looks bright, as the team will only lose senior Aaliyah Ferrer from the starting lineup. The Cedars went on a 24-game winning streak this season before suffering their first loss against Columbia in the LL League title game.

