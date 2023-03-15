Sacred Heart, Encompass open rehabilitation hospital in EC

EAU CLAIRE — HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health announced the opening of the Rehabilitation Hospital of Wester Wisconsin in a joint news release on Friday.

The 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is located inside Sacred Heart at 900 West Clairemont Ave. The hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

According to the release, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin will replace Sacred Heart’s 24-bed rehabilitation unit that opened in 1978, with a fully remodeled space, which features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the release stated, the hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

“A partnership with Encompass Health allows HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital patients in need of rehabilitation care to seamlessly transition into an advanced rehabilitation program with expertly-trained staff and consistent, positive outcomes,” stated John Wagner, Sacred Heart president and CEO. “We are proud to continually elevate the compassionate care our hospital has provided local communities for nearly 130 years.”

Anne Sadowska, CEO of the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, said she is excited to see the hospital open as a joint venture between Sacred Heart and Encompass.

“Both HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health have proven track records of quality, patient and family satisfaction and are united in the mission to provide compassionate care and help patients regain the strength, function and confidence needed to move forward in their lives,” she stated.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin is Encompass Health’s 155th inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its first location in Wisconsin, the release stated. For more information about the Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, visit encompasshealth.com/eauclairerehab.