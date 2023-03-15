Open in App
Eau Claire, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

Man gets probation for prescription drug fraud

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff,

4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota man will spend one year on probation for committing prescription drug fraud at an Eau Claire business.

Richard H. Malekebu, 32, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of prescription drugs-false or forged prescription order.

A felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Annette Barna.

As conditions of probation, Malekebu cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Barna also fined Malekebu $443.

Malekebu’s co-defendant, Jessica P. Palacio, 37, of Anoka, Minn., was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

The manager of Walgreens in Altoona called police on Aug. 5, 2021, after they received a suspicious prescription for a male patient.

The patient was listed as living in Milwaukee and the doctor’s address was listed as Menomonee Falls.

The phone number for the prescription pickup was listed for numerous other prescriptions with other patient names but with similar or the same medications related to respiratory ailments.

The prescriptions were sent to Walgreens stores in several states including Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nevada.

In this instance, the prescription for the patient was for promethazine with codeine, an opioid pain medication.

Police were contacted again the next day when Palacio arrived to pick up the prescription for the patient.

Palacio said she was asked to pick up some medication for a friend because he had his daughter, so she drove from Minnesota to Altoona to pick it up. She said her friend also lives in Minnesota. She said she has known the man for a couple of years.

Authorities were able to determine that Palacio’s friend was Malekebu.

Records show that Malekebu was involved in a retail theft in September 2019 and two prescription fraud cases in January 2022 that also involved promethazine.

Authorities contacted Malekebu by phone on Nov. 10, 2021. A police officer told Malekebu it seemed that he conspired to obtain the prescription by fraud.

Malekebu said he did not wish to speak with the officer anymore if he was a suspect.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Drug bust leads to multiple charges for Wisconsin teenager
Hudson, WI14 hours ago
Two Charged With Defrauding Tribal Housing Authority
Cumberland, WI14 hours ago
Wisconsin Man Arrested/Charged in Wright Co Robbery
Clearwater, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wisconsin Man Arrested in Connection to Clearwater Bank Robbery
Clearwater, MN2 days ago
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for Recklessly Endangering Safety
Black River Falls, WI1 day ago
Uptick in thefts concerning Eau Claire business owners
Eau Claire, WI1 day ago
Suspected Shooter ID’D in Minnesota Triple Murder
North Branch, MN3 days ago
Serial Killer Harvey Carignan Dies In Minnesota Prison
Oak Park Heights, MN1 day ago
Woman Arrested For 5th Offense OWI Following Traffic Stop
Cumberland, WI2 days ago
Owner of Jacobson’s Ace Hardware stores in the Chippewa Valley concerned with uptick of retail thefts in recent years
Eau Claire, WI2 days ago
Eau Claire police release name of deceased inmate
Eau Claire, WI3 days ago
Murder charge dropped against suspected drug dealer on eve of trial after key witness dies from overdose
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Former Champlin police officer sues Hennepin County deputy for K-9 attack
Champlin, MN3 days ago
Missing: Amanda DuBois, 37, last seen at Roseville hotel
Roseville, MN2 days ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS AMBULANCE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT
Chippewa Falls, WI2 days ago
Public transit plagued with crime and drug use
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
2 men facing federal charges after violent carjacking in the Twin Cities
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
2 teens shot blocks apart in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN5 days ago
Clinic and pharmacy to permanently close doors
Cadott, WI3 days ago
Another major retail store is closing in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Sheriff: 2 found dead in Andover home identified
Andover, MN5 days ago
Man convicted of murder walks out of court before verdict, now on the run
Bloomington, MN5 days ago
Woman accused of stealing money from business using former employee’s information
Chippewa Falls, WI5 days ago
Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Suburban Minnesota Home
Andover, MN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy