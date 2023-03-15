Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
Wilson County Source

Lady Raiders Win CUSA Tournament and Begin NCAA Tournament Journey Against Colorado

By Austin Timberlake,

4 days ago

MTSU’s women’s basketball team has been selected as an 11-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Raiders will face off against 6-seed Colorado (23-8). They will play at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Game time is set for 6 PM on Saturday, March 18th on ESPNN.

They had not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021. This marks the 20th time they have made it to March Madness.

If they advance they will play the winner of 3-seed Duke (25-6) and 14-seed Iona (26-6).

The post Lady Raiders Win CUSA Tournament and Begin NCAA Tournament Journey Against Colorado appeared first on Wilson County Source .

