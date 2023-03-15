Open in App
Boston, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 176: How we learned to stop worrying and love the Boston Celtics with Anna Horford

By Justin Quinn,

4 days ago
Anna Horford/Instagram

The Boston Celtics have hit a late-season slump that has fans rightfully alarmed about how the ball club could respond in the postseason should they find themselves facing a moment of weakness against much more dangerous teams than they’ve been dropping games to of late.

But at the same time, they hold the NBA’s second-best record while having candidates on the team for many of the league’s major regular-season awards at the same time many other projected contenders are also experiencing a bit of turbulence. Is it time to panic, or enjoy what the Celtics are capable of when locked in vs. the league’s best ball clubs?

To answer that question, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast (sponsored by Fan Duel and Better Help) linked up with Anna Horford of “Horford Happy Hour” podcast fame to ground our tendency to be a prisoner of the moment.

And, hopefully, to help us get back to enjoying Boston on the court again given just how much the Celtics have done with a season many worried might have been upended before it even began.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

