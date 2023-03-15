Pennsylvania chain announces expansion and mobile food ordering

Rutter's, a privately held convenience store chain, has unveiled its plans for future expansion that will span over the next 100 years.

The chain currently operates 82 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. The company plans to continue its expansion outside of its central home state of Pennsylvania, with new locations in eastern and western Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Delaware.

Rutter's Pennsylvania market currently runs from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and north of Altoona. Expansion will include going beyond those keystone state markers.

The new locations will feature walk-in 29-degree beer caves, wine offerings, seating for more than 30 customers, and over one billion foodservice combinations available 24/7.

The company has also partnered with Paytronix to accept online orders for Rutter's Rewards customers. Customers can skip the line and order ahead on Rutters.com or through the updated mobile app.

Rutter's currently has locations in Northcentral Pennsylvania in the Centre County area.