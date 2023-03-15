Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania chain announces expansion and mobile food ordering

By NCPA Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDcEQ_0lJ4cPIr00

Rutter's, a privately held convenience store chain, has unveiled its plans for future expansion that will span over the next 100 years.

The chain currently operates 82 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. The company plans to continue its expansion outside of its central home state of Pennsylvania, with new locations in eastern and western Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Delaware.

Rutter's Pennsylvania market currently runs from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and north of Altoona. Expansion will include going beyond those keystone state markers.

The new locations will feature walk-in 29-degree beer caves, wine offerings, seating for more than 30 customers, and over one billion foodservice combinations available 24/7.

The company has also partnered with Paytronix to accept online orders for Rutter's Rewards customers. Customers can skip the line and order ahead on Rutters.com or through the updated mobile app.

Rutter's currently has locations in Northcentral Pennsylvania in the Centre County area.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Five Popular New Stores Are Coming to Pennsylvania for the First Time at the Iconic King of Prussia Mall
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Mrs. T’s Pierogies in running for ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’
Shenandoah, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Editorial: Should UPMC and other nonprofits worry about Tower Health ruling?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
3 Pennsylvania US postal workers indicted on theft charges
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Letter to the Editor: United in Recovery Naloxone
Bloomsburg, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania has named this area the “Safest Place” to live in PA
Collegeville, PA4 days ago
Popular discount store opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Mount Pocono, PA4 days ago
Pennsylvania gun store owner reacts to gun control executive order
Bellefonte, PA3 days ago
3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft
Murrysville, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy