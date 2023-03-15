Open in App
Velva, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Velva Fresh Foods and the importance of local grocery stores

By Lauren Davis,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELj9Y_0lJ4asdO00

VELVA, N.D. ( KXNET ) — When you go into Velva Fresh Foods you’re greeted with a smile — and when you leave, you never leave a stranger.

Grocery stores are not just your regular retail shops — they are essential to the foundation of our communities. For rural North Dakota, some local grocery stores are the only way for local families to get food, especially in winter.

Velva Fresh Foods has been serving the Velva community for many years — and in 2020, owner Brenda McCasson and her husband took over.

Two killed in four-way-vehicle crash on Highway 13

“Grocery stores are very vital to communities, to smaller communities especially, to keep them thriving,” McCasson explained. “It’s kind of a, it goes hand-in-hand with the school. They have a reciprocal relationship, usually back and forth.”

Velva is a small community, with a little more than 1,000 people according to the 2020 U.S. Census — and community members rely on shopping at the local grocery store, instead of having to drive 30 miles to Minot for groceries.

“You save a lot of money in gas,” stated customer Kaitlyn Larsen, “and it’s super convenient, and you get to help out people in your community.”

“Every community no matter how large or small needs a local grocery store to get everything they need to eat, and accommodate their family’s needs,” said customer Brendan Pearson, “and you have everything from groceries to cotton balls.”

Winter in North Dakota brings inclement weather. so being able to buy your groceries without driving long distances is crucial.

Former Bismarck mayor brings lawyer to pipeline hearing

“When you have situations like we’ve had a lot this year with many storms,” Pearson said, “you need to have a local grocery store where people can get to the grocery store within a few minutes, a few miles.”

In addition to providing necessities like food and toiletries, McCasson says local grocery stores also have charm. She says what they lack in quantity, they make up for with quality — but also, that running a small grocery store does come with the challenge of having a smaller staff.

McCasson says when a worker calls off, other staff members step up.

“We try to provide those other things that the bigger grocery stores don’t provide,” McCasson stated, “like holding the door open for someone. And every customer I know by name. And I like to have a relationship with those guys, they’re like family to us. So those are the kind of things that I look forward to every day when I come into work.”

McCasson and her husband also own Drake Fresh Foods, a local grocery store for the Drake community.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
North Dakota internship programs & their importance for the future
Minot, ND1 day ago
What Is The Future For Best Buy In ND And Minnesota?
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Remarkable Woman: Amy Rogers
Minot, ND1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bars and law enforcement gear up for green shenanigans
Minot, ND1 day ago
Businesses rally to help couple get married despite blizzard in Minot
Minot, ND1 day ago
What’s happening this weekend? 3/18 – 3/19
Bismarck, ND18 hours ago
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Minot, ND1 day ago
Medical emergency on MAFB gets care needed off-base during blizzard
Minot Air Force Base, ND1 day ago
Baiting ban bills receives another hearing
Minot, ND1 day ago
The Sovereign Citizen Movement enters North Dakota
Minot, ND2 days ago
Minot’s Darik Dissette unanimously named North Dakota’s Mr.Basketball
Minot, ND9 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 17
Minot, ND1 day ago
Peer support offers a unique approach for recovery
Minot, ND2 days ago
Ward County updates risk plans for harsh weather and man-made disasters
Minot, ND3 days ago
See your name in lights at the MSU Summer Theatre
Minot, ND1 day ago
Get your tickets for MSU’s Gala Dinner and Auction
Minot, ND3 days ago
High school juniors can see if Minot State is the right fit
Minot, ND3 days ago
ND High Court dismisses appeal of late convicted murderer Isaak
Mandan, ND2 days ago
Remarkable Woman: Pam Stroklund
Minot, ND3 days ago
Suspect in fatal hotel shooting in Minot pleads not guilty
Minot, ND3 days ago
Bishop Ryan’s Brady Feller signs to play at Williston State College
Minot, ND3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy