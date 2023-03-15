Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Free NYC workshop teaching lessons in healthy cooking, living

By Monica Morales,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnhui_0lJ4absH00

NOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A New York City program called BIGVISION is helping hundreds of people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction maintain their sobriety.

BIGVISION offers free classes and events to help create friendships and community. A workshop in NoHo is helping young people who are in recovery learn how to live a healthy lifestyle, with lessons from a top chef who also dealt with addiction.

Advocacy groups seek state help for thousands in NYCHA who can’t pay rent

Chris Arellanes is the executive chef of KYU restaurant on Lafayette Street in NoHo. It’s a hot new restaurant where the waiting list can sometimes be at a thousand people.

Arellanes, who is now five years sober, is giving his time and talent to teach others to cook with wellness in mind. Arellanes grew up in a Buddhist monastery in California and has cooked for the Seattle Seahawks.

Arellanes’ cooking workshop is part of the yearlong events by BIGVISION. Every week they put together free social sober activities such as cooking classes and yoga.

BIGVISION was founded in 2015 by Eve Goldberg, who experienced firsthand the pain of an accidental opioid overdose after the death of her 23-year-old son Isaac.

The sober events are all free. You can sign up at the BIGVISION website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Manhattan Restaurant Accused of Serving Rat Soup Closed by Health Department
New York City, NY1 day ago
$1200 Studio Apartment in NYC Is So Tiny It's Giving Closet Vibes
New York City, NY1 day ago
Harlem Parents Sign Up Your Child For A Free Fresh Air Fund Summer Experience
New York City, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New arts fair springs up in a new artistic part of Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Black and Latina female business leaders inspire new generation of women
New York City, NY2 days ago
Prix Fixe Seafood Lunch at Avra Rockefeller Center, Midtown, NYC
New York City, NY3 days ago
When is spring break for NYC students? Here are key dates for public, Catholic schools.
New York City, NY1 day ago
Irish coffee at NYC restaurant goes viral on social media
New York City, NY1 day ago
Three Brooklyn Landmarks Recognized by the New York Landmarks Conservancy
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Armory opens grand doors to new future
New York City, NY2 days ago
Former students at woke Ethical Fieldston sue NYC school for racism
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Nonprofit helps New Yorkers launch property management careers with a public health twist
New York City, NY1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations boost NYC businesses
New York City, NY1 day ago
From the UES to Astoria: My rent was doubling so I found a bigger space in a cheaper neighborhood with easy parking
New York City, NY1 day ago
In Queens, the Perfect New York Slice That’s Impossible to Fold
New York City, NY1 day ago
Keepin’ it real Sudsy with Black entrepreneur LaChena Clark
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
YouTuber Drew Binsky makes a travel video about Hasidic Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
18 Best Bakeries In NYC For Mouth-Watering Cake, Sweets, And More
New York City, NY3 days ago
Prosciutto Bread: A Southern Italian Delicacy That's Made Its Way To NYC
New York City, NY2 days ago
NY, NJ Catholics get green light to eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, despite Lent restrictions
New York City, NY1 day ago
H Mart to Open in Former Rite Aid Space on Amsterdam
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
3 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Brooklyn family event
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Brooklyn Vets Save Dog Stabbed on New York City Streets
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
“Our family is a Brooklyn family;” The Chapin Sisters carry forward famed family’s folk music legacy with “Bergen Street,” out March 31.
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Laundry Center Opens at Brooklyn School to Serve Students in Need
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler Ranks #5 in Newsweek’s List of Best Nursing Homes in New York State
New York City, NY1 day ago
Manhattan residents consider rent strike amid rat infestation
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
NYC students call for funding cuts to school safety agents
New York City, NY3 days ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY2 days ago
Bronx health care van workers carry ‘wound care’ packs for ‘tranq’ infections
Bronx, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy