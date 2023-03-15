Open in App
Velva, ND
KX News

Museum shares the history of Velva and nearby towns

By Lauren Davis,

4 days ago

VELVA, N.D. ( KXNET ) — An area museum is showcasing the history of small-town North Dakota.

The Velva Area History Museum is located in downtown Velva, sharing a space with the Velva Area Voice. The museum features clothing, photos, and other memorabilia, showing the rich history of Velva and the surrounding areas.

One board member says it’s important for people to know the museum isn’t only for Velva, but for the surrounding communities as well.

“What I’ve learned and since I’ve been around especially getting to the museum is that a lot of towns relocated,” stated Board Member, Cory Schmaltz. “Some were on top of a hill and said ‘well the railroad’s coming down there, so let’s move the town’, and so they moved. That’s just what they did. They didn’t follow the railroad, they followed the river. So that’s important stuff to us right now — to try to put the history together.”

The museum is also hosting a raffle fundraiser to raise money for the museum. Raffle tickets are $10 and prizes include cash ranging from $100 to $2,000. You do not have to be a Velva resident to enter or win. The drawing will be held on July 4.

If you would like to get a raffle ticket, you can reach Schmaltz by calling (701) 721- 2966.

