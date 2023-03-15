Fort Atkinson's Kohl, Riley honored in Badger East girls basketball all-conference voting

Fort Atkinson senior guard Elly Kohl and sophomore center Ashlie Riley were honored in Badger East girls basketball all-conference voting held recently.

Both players were honorable mention selections.

Kohl averaged a team-high 13.4 points per game (third highest in the league) on 37 percent shooting, also converting 80 percent of her free throw attempts. She shot 40 percent (60 of 152) from 3-point range, adding 4.7 rebounds per game.

Riley scored 9.4 points per contest on 43 percent shooting. She hit 63 percent of her free throws, adding a conference-leading 11.5 rebounds per game.

Beaver Dam won the Badger East at 14-1 by topping Monona Grove, which also finished 14-1, in the league championship game. Watertown finished third at 11-4, followed by DeForest at 10-5, Waunakee at 8-7, Stoughton at 6-9, Fort Atkinson at 3-12 and Milton at 2-13.

2022-23 BADGER EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALL-CONFERENCE

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR — CLAIRE MEUDT — WAUNAKEE

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR — GABBY WILKE — BEAVER DAM

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR

FIRST TEAM

Gabby Wilke Beaver Dam F 11

Bella Oestreicher Beaver Dam G 12

Rylan Oberg DeForest G 11

Jaelyn Derlein DeForest G 12

Abbey Inda Monona Grove G 11

Brooklyn Tortorice Monona Grove G 11

Maddie Reott Stoughton G 12

Ellie Demet Watertown G 11

Drew Hinrichs Watertown G 11

Claire Meudt Waunakee G 11 (unanimous)

HONORABLE MENTION

Beaver Dam–Maddie Kuenzi, Nataya Donaldson

DeForest–Aspin Kelliher, Jada Kelliher, Ally Armstrong

Fort Atkinson–Ashlie Riley, Elly Kohl

Milton–Holly Motehart, Julia Wolf, Tressa Shaw

Monona Grove–Aubrey Smith, Taylor Moreau

Stoughton–Ella Hamacher

Watertown–Alyx Johnson

Waunakee–Audrey Meudt