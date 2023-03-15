‘BMF’ Season 2 Finale Overview

The BMF Season 2 finale is set to debut this week, and fans are already anticipating how things will end. The drama series showcases the lives of the Flenory brothers. In the mid-late 1980s, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) began their drug organization in South West, Detroit.

Eventually, they would become two of the biggest kingpins in the nation. Here’s what is known about the season 2 finale.

Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr as Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr in ‘BMF’ | Starz

BMF meaning

When Meech and Terry first launched their drug business as teens in Detroit, they called themselves, The 50 Boyz, because they sold bags of cocaine for $50. However, as they expanded their business and shifted their business model, they became known as BMF or Black Mafia Family.

Creator Randy Huggins based a lot of characters on real-life people. “I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” he told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.” He added,

I don’t think there’s a character in there, that I hadn’t heard of. I may have to take a creative liberty to make an art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.

‘BMF’ Season 2 episode 10 overview

The BMF Season 2 finale will debut on March 17. The episode is titled “New Beginnings.” The official episode description reads, “Meech and Terry finally handle Detective Bryant, Lamar, and B-Mickie before charting

the next big step for BMF’s expansion, which will change the course of their relationship

forever.”

Though fans know that Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) is on the task force that eventually apprehends Terry, it looks like the brothers will find a way to keep him at bay for now. As far as Lamar goes, though Monique (Kash Doll) was tasked with getting rid of him, he got the best of her, which hopefully means Meech will eventually handle him.

Finally, though B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) has been Meech’s right-hand since they were kids, his jealousy of Terry and his working as an op for Detective Bryant has made him a liability for BMF. We’re not sure Meech has the heart to kill his best friend, but Terry probably wouldn’t hesitate.

Atlanta ‘BMF’ Season 3

The second season of BMF has laid the groundwork for Meech and Terry to eventually move their operation to Atlanta. Following a contention over two seasons and dealing with the looming presence of Lamar Sally (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), it’s clear that Detroit has become too small for the brothers to operate at the scale they want to expand their business.

“What’s really interesting about Demetrius and Terry is they really didn’t blow up in Detroit,” BMF creator Randy Huggins told The Detroit Free Press.

The third season of BMF has already been greenlit, so fans will begin to see how the move begins to fracture the relationship between Meech and Terry, especially since Terry will remain in Detroit.