Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to setting Wingland Elementary fire

By Jason Kotowski,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLWN7_0lJ4XxRC00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting playground equipment on fire at Wingland Elementary School pleaded not guilty to two felonies Tuesday.

Gary Tuck, 36, was ordered held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to arson and possessing materials for arson. He’s due back in court March 23.

Closing arguments presented in street racing murder trial

Firefighters who responded to Wingland Elementary School in Oildale around 10 p.m. on March 9 discovered new playground equipment, still in its packaging, had been set on fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The equipment was estimated to be worth $700,000.

Sheriff’s deputies and arson investigators identified Tuck as a suspect and took him into custody the following day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Man pleads no contest to throwing rocks at police
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Two dead in East Bakersfield shooting
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
One person dead in Central Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Bakersfield, woman arrested
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Jury returns guilty verdicts in street racing crash that killed grandmother
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man dead after shooting in apartment complex, woman arrested
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
1 man found guilty of second-degree murder, another manslaughter, for killing Bakersfield grandmother in street racing trial
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man dies after shooting in apartment complex in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield Man Pleads Not Guilty After7-Year-Old Daughter Ejected From Car
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Jury hears opening statements in fatal alleged DUI crash on Morning Drive
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Murder suspect admitted shooting man for giving him ‘crazy look’: docs
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
16-year-old bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in SW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Sentencing postponed for man convicted in 2020 homicide
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Teen bicyclist hit by car, left with life-threatening injuries
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
KCSO seeks help IDing 2 persons of interest
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
No deal reached in triple-fatal DUI case, discussions to continue
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Meth, money, pills seized in burglary arrest: KCSO
Rosamond, CA2 days ago
Arvin PD arrest 2 for allegedly installing credit card skimmer at a grocery store
Arvin, CA1 day ago
Fingerprint evidence, witnesses led to arrest of Pesante Road homicide suspect: docs
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
‘They didn’t deserve to die so young’: Family of 2 killed in fiery McKee Rd crash says victims were being chased
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD seeks community’s help locating missing at-risk elderly man
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
No charges 8 weeks after fatal South Vineland Road crash
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Woman missing; BPD seeks help finding her
Bakersfield, CA4 hours ago
Man gets 6 years in deadly 2022 DUI crash
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Bakersfield, Victim Survives
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy