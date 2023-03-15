Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain released from letter of intent, per report

By Ken Sugiura - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

4 days ago

Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain, a four-star prospect recruited to Tech by former coach Josh Pastner, received a release from his letter of intent, according to a report by On3 on Tuesday afternoon.

Cain’s action comes in the wake of Pastner being fired and replaced by Damon Stoudamire.

More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Cain released a tweet Tuesday thanking Pastner, assistant coach Julian Swartz and the Tech staff while announcing his request for a release. He went on to write that “my recruitment is open again with Georgia Tech included.”

It is common for recruits signed by a coach who has been dismissed to request and be granted a release. Cain was Tech’s lone signee for the 2023 class, ranked the No. 87 prospect in the class (247Sports Composite). Cain, from Knoxville, Tennessee, has played his final season of high-school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Yale was the only other school that Cain took an official visit to besides Tech. He also had scholarship offers from Tennessee, Houston, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Maryland, among others.

