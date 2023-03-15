Open in App
Nevada State
8 News Now

Incubate Vegas program helps Nevada entrepreneurs achieve goals through 10-week course

By Kirsten Joyce,

4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new free program to help entrepreneurs in Nevada has just begun, and those interested have plenty of time to apply.

It’s called Incubate Vegas and it’s looking to help traditionally underserved founders including women, minorities, and veterans.

“I’ve been working on the business myself for a little over a year now, it’s just kind of hard to get going. Obviously, I don’t know everything,” Shannon Hanks said.

Hanks is starting her own collection agency and is in the pre-seed/start-up phase looking to raise some capital.

She said she received help by attending a free course offered by StartUpNV called the Incubate Vegas Program.

She applied and was chosen as one of 25 to attend the 10-week course held every Saturday.

“We teach entrepreneurs how to be founders, how to raise capital, how to put a proper business plan together,” Jeff Saling co-founder of Incubate Vegas and StartUpNV said.

StartUpNV is funded by a federal grant that Clark County received and hopes to help at least 100 founders.

Those interested can apply for the next free seminar which starts in September.

