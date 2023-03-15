Police investigating Murfreesboro homicide connection to Hendersonville suicide

A man who barricaded himself inside in Hendersonville Tuesday morning died by suicide and has been linked to his girlfriend's death in Murfreesboro.

The standoff began at 10:45 a.m. when an armed person barricaded themselves inside a home in the 100 block of Candle Wood Drive, says Hendersonville police Lt. Jimmy Garrett.

Police entered the home "after several hours of negotiation" and found 29-year-old Tyler Gardner dead inside the home. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lt. Garrett.

The Hendersonville Police Department is working with the Murfreesboro Police Department to determine if this barricade situation is related to a homicide in Murfreesboro at the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Drive. A woman was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in her apartment.

She was later identified as 30-year-old Eva Silver, the girlfriend of Gardner.

Police believe that after the deadly shooting of Silver, Gardner traveled to his parents’ home in Hendersonville and threatened to take his own life.

