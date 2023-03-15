NewsChannel 34 Sports Top Plays, Winter Sports Part 1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the winter sports season winding down, it is a great time to take a look at the best plays from the winter season.

Number 10, Autumn Helstein grabs the offensive rebound and makes an off balance shot to for the Windsor Girls Basketball team.

Number 9, Landon Rollo makes a no look pass to Bryan Cook who then scores a goal for the Maine-Endwell Hockey team.

Number 8, Hazel Bennet makes a buzzer beating 3 pointer on the inbounds pass with just seconds remaining in the quarter for the Deposit-Hancock Girls Basketball team.

Number 7, the Chenango Valley Girls Basketball team plays some strong defense, blocking a shot before finding Madeline Trisket on the fast break who goes through the contact for the And-1.

Number 6, Kashif Summers splits the defense and makes the lay in with a smooth finish for the Binghamton Boys Basketball team.

This is Part 1 of our top plays for the winter season, we will have Part 2, with the top 5 plays for you next week!

