The Philadelphia Phillies lost a drubbing against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in a 15-5 fashion but Nick Castellanos belted a massive home run in the process.

The Philadelphia Phillies did not have their best showing against their divisional rivals the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon. After a very long first few innings, the Phillies eventually fell 15-5.

It wasn't the result they were looking for as a team, but there were a few individual performances that stood out from the rest.

Perhaps the loudest one was right fielder Nick Castellanos's massive opposite field home run in the bottom of the first that scored two runs. At the time, it felt like Philadelphia would be able to gain some momentum as the Braves' lead had been cut in half.

In the end, it would barely be a drop in the bucket. However, it was encouraging to see Castellanos hit a home run as he continues to improve upon his otherwise lackluster spring performance. He currently sits with a .089/.276/.217 slashline.

