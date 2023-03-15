DE Samson Ebukam reaches 3-year deal with Colts, agents say

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam reached an agreement on a three-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts that is worth a maximum of $27 million, his agents confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

The deal includes over $11 million in the first year.

Ebukam spent the past two seasons as the starting end opposite Nick Bosa after signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the 49ers as a free agent in 2021.

He proved to be a solid run defender and pass rusher as the counterpart to Bosa, finishing with 9.5 sacks, 74 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in 32 regular-season games.

Before joining the Niners, Ebukam played for the Los Angeles Rams , who selected him with the 125th pick in the 2017 draft. For his career, Ebukam, who turns 28 on May 9, has played 96 games with 224 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles, including 5 recoveries.

The addition of Ebukam could spell the end of DE Yannick Ngakoue's stint with the Colts. Traded to Indianapolis last season, Ngakoue is set to hit free agency Wednesday.

While Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 2022, Ebukam outperformed him in some key measurements last season. Ngakoue posted a pass rush win rate of 14.1% and run stop win rate of 18.1%, while Ebukam had a 20.9% pass rush win rate and a 31.2% run stop win rate.

ESPN's Stephen Holder and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.