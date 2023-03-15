El Paso Children’s Hospital gets $595K for a mobile medical clinic

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Children’s Hospital has received a $595,000 grant to purchase a pediatric mobile medical clinic.

The money was presented to the hospital by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, Tuesday, March 14.

The mobile children’s clinic will be used to bring better health care and specialty pediatric care to outlying areas in the Borderland community, according to a press release sent out by the hospital.

The mobile clinic will be equipped with exam rooms along with basic equipment. The clinic will also provide various clinical services and vaccinations. El Paso Children’s Hospital is hoping to expand its partnerships with school districts and community centers through use of the mobile clinic, according to the release.

Photo: El Paso Children’s Hospital

