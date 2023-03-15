Open in App
Bristol, CT
WTNH

Bristol gets $6.85M for Route 72 project

By Braley Dodson,

4 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol will receive a $6.85 million grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development to fund part of the Route 72 Corridor Improvement Project, the city announced Tuesday.

The project hopes to increase pedestrian safety, calm traffic and add streetscape improvements to Riverside Avenue and Park Street.

The area will see new sidewalks, lighting, signage, trees and curbing.

