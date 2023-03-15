Open in App
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Food trucks skyrocket in popularity in the Basin

By Bridget Sarpong,

4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas has seen a huge inscrease in food trucks in recent years. Food truck operators said they’ve seen success because food trucks can easily adapt to the schedules of customers as well as offer a unique spin on the traditional dining experience.

Many food truck owners in the Midland-Odessa area say they are glad to be in a growing business.

We spoke with local operators about the food they have to offer as well as to local brick-and-morter business owners who said they are happy to lend their parking lots to vendors.

