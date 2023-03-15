Open in App
Georgia State
Sportsnaut

Reports: Chargers set to release LG Matt Feiler

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiAJ5_0lJ4BYLt00

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to release left guard Matt Feiler, in a move that will create $6.5 million in cap savings while also saving $2 million in dead money, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Feiler, 30, started all 17 games for the Chargers last season, and all 33 games he played for Los Angeles over the past two seasons. He has 78 games of NFL experience over six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chargers, with 73 starts.

The Chargers are expected to turn to Jamaree Salyer at left guard. Salyer, 22, received significant playing time in his rookie season of 2022, taking over for an injured Rashawn Slater at left tackle.

Salyer, who started in 14 of his 17 games last season, was a sixth-round draft pick last year out of Georgia.

–Field Level Media

