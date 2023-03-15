FBI offers reward for help finding Albuquerque bank robber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a U.S. Bank located on Louisiana Boulevard on Mar. 13. According to officials, the suspect entered the bank on Monday afternoon and gave a demand note to a teller.
The individual is also suspected of robbing the same bank in January. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would help them arrest and convict the suspect.
Identifying Features
Drove a white pickup truck w/ a covered truck bed & an extended cab
White or Hispanic male
5’8″ to 5’10” in height
200-250 pounds
Last seen in a dark baseball cap, black zip-up jacket, and dark pants
