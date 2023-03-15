Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for help finding Albuquerque bank robber

By Audrey Claire Davis,

4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a U.S. Bank located on Louisiana Boulevard on Mar. 13. According to officials, the suspect entered the bank on Monday afternoon and gave a demand note to a teller.

The individual is also suspected of robbing the same bank in January. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would help them arrest and convict the suspect.

Identifying Features

  • Drove a white pickup truck w/ a covered truck bed & an extended cab
  • White or Hispanic male
  • 5’8″ to 5’10” in height
  • 200-250 pounds
  • Last seen in a dark baseball cap, black zip-up jacket, and dark pants
Man involved in Albuquerque police chase detained until trial

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

