Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Captains for Clean Water express concerns as red tide spreads along Florida waterways

By Trent Bennett,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8um8_0lJ49lGd00

PUNTA RASSA, Fla. – Whether you’re visiting Southwest Florida for the winter season.

“I am just out here fishing today,” said James Kavanagh of Maryland.

Or you’ve been battling for water quality for decades.

“It’s like staring down the barrel of a gun right now. Just hoping that gun doesn’t go off,” said Captain Chris Wittman with Captains for Clean Water.

SWFL is facing the same ongoing problem. From fish washing up dead on the shoreline, to oysters dying off in the shallow water along the mouth of Caloosahatchee, it’s evident there should be a concern.

“Today we are going to show you what years and years of harmful discharges have done to our coastal waters,” said Captain Daniel Andrews with Captains for Clean Water.

Captains for Clean Water took NBC2 crews along Tuesday to show firsthand the problems that have impacted real estate to tourism as a whole.

“This water problem we keep facing after events like Ian impacts everyone,” said Extreme Fishing Charters’ Captain Eric Davis.

However, it’s not just Ian that has water advocates shaking at the moment. It’s the releases from Lake Okeechobee that haven’t even happened this year.

“When we see those releases during the rainy season, we are crossing our fingers, but there’s a chance our water situation could get worse. That happens then you see this ongoing tourism problem escalated and extended, said Captain Wittman.

Projects like the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) which will ensure more water from Lake Okeechobee is sent south to the Everglades are not set to be completed until the end of the decade.

“We have to protect what we currently have,” said Captain Andrews.

Captains for Clean Water suggest the public reach out to your local lawmakers to keep fighting for clean water advocacy efforts.

“If we all join this fight and make sure the funding from the state and local level are there then we can help solve this issue,” said Captain Andrews.

If you’d like to monitor Captains for Clean Water’s Res Tide research.

You can click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Red tide is killing manatees across Florida
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
DeSantis announces over $50 million for Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Massive seaweed invasion arrives at Florida beaches, could be worst bloom ever recorded
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miami Beach and the Keys could get loads of seaweed. It’s smelly and can cause these symptoms
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Gov. DeSantis visits Fort Myers as insurance crisis worsens
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
How a destroyed eagle nest led Florida legislators to attack local pollution rules
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Florida | Florida
Miami, FL1 day ago
Coalition of Immokalee Workers organized march to pressure other companies
Pahokee, FL12 hours ago
7 Florida cities among the top 'allergy capitals' of US in 2023
Orlando, FL3 days ago
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Multi-Millionaires Buy Second Homes
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy