Rahway animal rescue shut down after online video shows apparent abuse

Warning: Viewers may find the above video graphic.

The city of Rahway is taking action over a video showing apparent abuse of a dog.

The Kris Kelly Foundation says this happened at a dog training business in Rahway. The video appears to show a man yanking a dog over and over by the collar.

Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe says that officials inspected Bubba Luv Dog Training and Rescue.

“The Construction Official issued a Notice to Vacate the premises based on violations of the Uniform Construction Code. The owners of the business immediately vacated the premises,” Giacobbe wrote in a statement.

The mayor wrote that the Rahway Police Department received thousands of calls since the video was posted online.

“I ask everyone to be patient and let law enforcement officials handle the investigation,” the mayor wrote.

All of the animals were checked out and were said to be in good condition.