Ann Arbor, MI
The Blade

Game day updates: Michigan 90, Toledo 80 -- Final

By The Blade,

4 days ago

ANN ARBOR — Here are updates from Tuesday’s Toledo men’s basketball NIT first-round game at Michigan.

FINAL

Toledo could not overcome Michigan’s hot shooting in the second half, as the Wolverines went 15 of 23 and made seven 3s.

In his final college game, Setric Millner, Jr., led UT with 19 points.

MID-SECOND HALF

An 11-0 run to begin the second half gave Michigan a lead it has not relinquished.

The Wolverines are shooting 75 percent in the second half.

HALFTIME

JT Shumate made a 3 to beat the buzzer and give Toledo a 42-40 halftime lead over Michigan.

Shumate, after a horrible Mid-American Conference championship game, has a game-high 11 points.

The Rockets only trailed for 2 minutes, 12 seconds of the first half, withstanding a 1 for 13 stretch in which UT went more than four minutes without scoring.

MID-FIRST HALF

The start Toledo wanted on Saturday night against Kent State happened Tuesday against Michigan.

The Rockets roared to a 9-2 lead, connecting on their first four field-goal attempts. Michigan had two turnovers on back-to-back possessions to start the game.

A flurry of 3s — four in all — brought the Wolverines closer.

