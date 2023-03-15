Open in App
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Design plans taking shape for restoration of Maumee River islands

By By Tom Henry / The Blade,

4 days ago

Design plans are expected to be completed in June for a projected $10 million effort to restore Clark Island and the combined Delaware/Horseshoe Islands in the Maumee River.

The update was provided Tuesday at Walbridge Park where a few dozen people attended a project open house.

Clark Island’s design is about 90 percent completed while the design for Delaware/Horseshoe Islands is about halfway done, said Joe Cappel, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s vice president of business development.

After the designs are completed for both projects, it’ll be a matter of securing permits and funding for the two projects.

Mr. Cappel agreed it will likely take roughly a combined $10 million investment for construction, which is eyed for spring 2024 start. A more precise figure will be known once the design and engineering are completed.

“We're going to have to go back to the state and the federal government for construction,” he said at Walbridge Park.

Construction should gain a lot of attention from park visitors next year, Mr. Cappel said. “They'll be able to come here and watch these islands be restored to close their original size,” he said.

From both an ecological and recreational aspect, the project makes a lot of sense, Toledo parks, recreation, and youth services director Joe Fausnaugh said.

Kris Patterson, Partners for Clean Streams executive director, said that restoring those and other islands that have been decimated by erosion over many decades helps her group achieve its goal of getting the community more engaged with Toledo-area waterways.

When the work is completed, more canoeing, kayaking, and fishing opportunities will be available in the Maumee River near Walbridge Park, she said.

Clark Island is an H2Ohio project while work at Delaware/Horseshoe Islands is being funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Both share similar goals of improving Maumee River water quality, wildlife habitat, recreation, and property values while also reducing shoreline erosion. They come at it from slightly different directions. Clark Island’s top priority is water quality. The Delaware/Horseshoe work is more focused on wildlife habitat and recreation.

The main source of construction money anticipated for Clark Island is Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio program, which is used to improve water quality statewide.

For Delaware/Horseshoe’s work, more money will be sought from the federal government’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

In the case of Clark Island, only a fraction of its original 40 acres remain. There’s more of Delaware/Horseshoe left, but much of it is submerged by high water now. A future breakwall is planned to help reduce erosion in that area.

“Both projects have aspects that will help with shoreline protection and coastal resiliency,” Mr. Cappel said. “It can help when ice comes through and scours the shoreline.”

The two island restoration projects are being engineered by Verdantas, a provider of engineering, planning, and science services, formerly known as Hull & Associates.

Researchers from the Lake Erie Aquatic Research Network will track results.

The goal is to have the island wetlands filter out some of the river’s algae-forming phosphorus and other nutrients.

Tuesday’s open house format was nearly identical to one in September when residents could take up to two-and-a-half hours making their way around tables and displays.

The main difference this time was that the open house was moved indoors. Also, the design for both projects is much further along, though still with the potential of being tweaked based on the community’s suggestions.

