Grand jury clears 7 officers who shot domestic violence suspect

A Lucas County grand jury on Tuesday cleared seven Toledo police officers who shot a southwest Toledo man Jan. 25 after he pointed a gun toward officers responding to a 911 call from his wife.

Officers Andrew Yarnell, Jacob Wescott, Jacoby Whitacre, Thomas Macaferie, and Justin Volz and Sgts. Kevin Currie and James Taylor shot Jason Means a combined 22 times in a barrage of gunfire that lasted 2 or 3 seconds.

But Mr. Means was brandishing a Mossberg 590 tactical shotgun and had fired it once in the officers’ presence before he raised it toward some of the police who had surrounded him at his home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue.

“The grand jury finds that no further investigation is necessary,” a report issued Tuesday by the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office read seven times, once for each officer.

Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle had said during a news conference at which 911 and police-radio recordings and body-camera footage were played that he “stopped counting at 25 times” the number of times various police officers told Mr. Means to drop his weapon.

Mr. Means’ wife, Nicole, had barricaded herself and their son in a room and then went onto the roof while telling police her husband was “going through psychosis” with delusions that people were trying to kill him.