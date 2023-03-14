Open in App
Times of San Diego

CHP Reports Another Jumper as the Coronado Bridge Awaits Barrier Project

By Chris Jennewein,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTkht_0lJ2YkF600
The San Diego-Coronado Bridge has seen dozens of suicides over the years. Photo by Chris Stone

A 39-year-old woman died Tuesday after she jumped from the Coronado Bridge.

California Highway Patrol officers first responded shortly after noon, when some called to report seeing a person leap from the bridge.

San Diego Harbor Police located the woman’s body in the water, according to CHP’s Jesse Matias, who said the woman apparently drove onto the bridge, got out and jumped to her death.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Caltrans earlier closed the bridge’s westbound lane so the vehicle could be removed, Matias said. Caltrans said it reopened all lanes just after 1 p.m.

The bridge has been the location of numerous suicides, prompting a $14 million project to erect barriers across the span.

If you or someone you know may be thinking about suicide, help is available at the San Diego County Access and Crisis Line at 888-724-724 or by dialing 9-8-8 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

