Costa Mesa, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Go Green for St. Patrick’s Day at The CAMP’s Mother Earth Market

By Colette Nguyen,

4 days ago
Photograph Courtesy of The CAMP

Giving new meaning to “wearing green” for St. Patrick’s Day, The CAMP in Costa Mesa will collaborate with Eco Now to host the Mother Earth Market this Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can shop a variety of eco-conscious vendors throughout the day as well as attend a clothing swap and face scrub workshop.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a clothing swap, an event where clothes and accessories are traded in an effort to be more sustainable. Guests can bring ten clothing items in good condition to add to the swap that they would like to exchange for different items. Unlimited accessories, jewelry, scarves, handbags, and shoes are also welcome. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and an RSVP is required.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m., guests can also attend a hands-on workshop held by Prana by Lana to learn how to make an all-natural, ethically sourced face scrub. Learn about the benefits of natural ingredients and create your own personalized face scrub using Peruvian Maras salt, Himalayan pink salt, Moroccan red clay powder, jojoba oil, chamomile, and more. The workshop costs $65 and an RSVP is required .

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/mother-earth-market-go-green-tickets-567203981377

