USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers signing QB Andy Dalton to 2-year deal

By Anthony Rizzuti,

4 days ago
Another day of legal tampering, another former New Orleans Saint for the Carolina Panthers.

As first reported by ESPN lead NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $10 million deal. The pact will pay the soon-to-be 13th-year veteran $8 million in guaranteed money with incentives that can tack on as much as an additional $7 million.

Dalton was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, the same year the Panthers grabbed Cam Newton up at No. 1. The Texas Christian University product went on to play nine seasons in Cincinnati—passing for 31,594 yards and a franchise record 204 touchdowns.

He’d move on to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and ended up starting nine games in place of an injured Dak Prescott. 2021 saw a similar role for Dalton, as he recorded six starts with the Chicago Bears—who also rostered rookie and 11th overall pick Justin Fields.

This past season, Dalton made 14 starts for New Orleans. He amassed 2,871 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With the Panthers preparing to draft a quarterback atop the NFL draft, the 35-year-old will serve as a solid backup—or perhaps even a bridge option—for Carolina in 2023.

