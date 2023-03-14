Open in App
Houston, TX
Report: Raiders to sign former Texans WR Phillip Dorsett

By Mark Lane,

4 days ago
With the Las Vegas Raiders also comprised of former New England Patriots front office and coaching personnel, it means another NFL team is also interested in players who once played for the AFC East club.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Raiders have agreed to sign former Houston Texans receiver Phillip Dorsett Tuesday.

Dorsett started in four of his 18 games played for Houston from 2021-22. The 5-10, 192-pound speedster caught 26 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown for the Texans.

The former Indianapolis Colts 2015 first-round pick played his first two seasons with the AFC South club before joining the Patriots in 2017, where he spent the next three seasons. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was the Patriots’ director of pro personnel and coach Josh McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator.

