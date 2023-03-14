Report: Bills have reached out to linebacker Lavonte David

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained star cornerback Jamel Dean, but they might not be able to keep their longtime captain.

Bills reporter Ryan Talbot of NYup.com reported on Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills have reached out to Bucs linebacker Lavonte David. David has been with Tampa Bay for the last 10 years and hoped to get a deal done to stay with the Bucs, but it’s possible his wishes won’t be granted with Tampa Bay’s cap situation.

Buffalo’s interest makes sense. The Bills just lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency to the Chicago Bears, so it’s only natural Buffalo would look for a replacement in David. David is 33 years old, but he still has enough in the tank to be a producer for any team looking to fill a need on its defense — the Buccaneers included.

Time will tell if David stays in Tampa Bay or leaves for another team, but he certainly has his suitors across the NFL.