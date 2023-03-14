OT Tristan Wirfs reacts to the Shaq Mason trade

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Right tackle tristan wirfs is losing his offensive line partner, and he isn’t happy about it.

The Bucs traded offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans on Tuesday and Wirfs was none to pleased. Mason played right guard and lined up directly to Wirfs’ left in the 2022 season, so it’s understandable that he wouldn’t be happy about Mason finding a new destination in Houston.

Wirfs will line up next to someone else in 2023, and there are few young options on Tampa Bay’s roster in that regard. Robert Hainsey played center in 2022, but he was drafted as a guard, so he could fill the role — likewise, Bucs rookie Luke Goedeke was drafted as a guard as well, so that would be another option with the return of guard Nick Leverett on an ERFA tender.

Here is what he tweeted when the news broke:

Additionally, the team could draft another guard in 2023, so Tristan will have to wait and see for quite a few weeks before he finds out who his new partner is.